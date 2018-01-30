Liverpool will have an opportunity to gain traction on the top three teams of the Premier League when it faces Huddersfield Town Tuesday at John Smith's Stadium.

Liverpool enters the match in fourth place, three points behind Chelsea. They are coming off back-to-back defeats following the transfer of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. A win would keep Liverpool on track for next year's Champions League.

Huddersfield sits in 14th place in the Premier League with 24 points and are in danger of relegation. The club recently signed 24-year-old midfielder Alex Pritchard from Norwich City.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.