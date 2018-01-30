Morgan Schneiderlin to Remain With Everton as Club Rebuffs West Ham Approach

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin is set to remain with the Toffees after the club rejected West Ham's approach for the midfielder, according to Sky Sports

According to the BBC, West Ham were interested in signing the French midfielder but only on a loan deal. Everton, on the other hand, were willing to let Schneiderlin leave Goodison Park but only if they could recoup £20m of the £24m they spent on him last year. 

The Hammers were reluctant to agree to a permanent deal though, and wanted to take the midfielder on an initial loan, where they could assess his performances before deciding on whether to spend the sum. 

However, in a somewhat conflicting story, Sky Sports have reported that West Ham were willing to spend £20m on the 28-year-old, but Sam Allardyce has no intention of selling the player, and Everton have subsequently rejected the Hammers' approach. 

Schneiderlin, who joined Everton from Manchester United last January, has made 19 league appearances in what has been an inconsistent season for the midfielder. In November, the midfielder was dropped from the Toffees' starting lineup following a training ground incident; where he was reportedly accused of a lack of effort by then-Everton manager David Unsworth. 

The Merseyside club are light on options in central midfield following James McCarthy's double leg fracture, however, and Schneiderlin has started two of Everton's last three fixtures. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters