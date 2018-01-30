Morgan Schneiderlin to Remain With Everton as Club Rebuffs West Ham Approach

Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin is set to remain with the Toffees after the club rejected West Ham's approach for the midfielder, according to Sky Sports.

According to the BBC, West Ham were interested in signing the French midfielder but only on a loan deal. Everton, on the other hand, were willing to let Schneiderlin leave Goodison Park but only if they could recoup £20m of the £24m they spent on him last year.

Seems no chance of @WestHamUtd getting Morgan Schneiderlin - @Everton say he's a quality player and isn't for sale. — Jim White (@JimWhite) January 30, 2018

The Hammers were reluctant to agree to a permanent deal though, and wanted to take the midfielder on an initial loan, where they could assess his performances before deciding on whether to spend the sum.

However, in a somewhat conflicting story, Sky Sports have reported that West Ham were willing to spend £20m on the 28-year-old, but Sam Allardyce has no intention of selling the player, and Everton have subsequently rejected the Hammers' approach.

West Ham want to sign Morgan Schneiderlin and are ready to pay £20 million for the Everton midfielder — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 29, 2018

Schneiderlin, who joined Everton from Manchester United last January, has made 19 league appearances in what has been an inconsistent season for the midfielder. In November, the midfielder was dropped from the Toffees' starting lineup following a training ground incident; where he was reportedly accused of a lack of effort by then-Everton manager David Unsworth.

The Merseyside club are light on options in central midfield following James McCarthy's double leg fracture, however, and Schneiderlin has started two of Everton's last three fixtures.