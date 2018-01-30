PHOTOS: Chelsea Star Cesc Fabregas Takes to Instagram to Blame Teammate for Training Injury

Cesc Fabregas has jokingly taken to Instagram to thank Chelsea teammate Thibaut Courtois for injuring him in training.

The Blues midfielder uploaded the images to his Instagram Story, showing him sat in the club's Cobham medical facility having received treatment on both his forehead and leg.

In one of the pictures, Courtois can be seen in the background watching on, whilst receiving treatment of his own.

It is understood the pair collided, and the pictures have made for grim viewing for Chelsea fans, who will now have an anxious wait for news on the pair.

Courtois has missed recent matches against Brighton, Newcastle and Arsenal with an ankle problem, while Fabregas has been absent with a hamstring injury and has not featured for the club since facing Leicester on January 13.

It could well be that the duo are looking at further spells on the sidelines now, depending on the severity of their training ground clash.

Goalkeeping deputy Willy Caballero has been filling in for Courtois in his recent absence, and featured at the weekend against Newcastle in the FA Cup, which they won 3-0 thanks to a Michy Batshuayi brace and a Marcos Alonso free-kick.

