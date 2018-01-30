PHOTOS: Chelsea Star Cesc Fabregas Takes to Instagram to Blame Teammate for Training Injury

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Cesc Fabregas has jokingly taken to Instagram to thank Chelsea teammate Thibaut Courtois for injuring him in training.

The Blues midfielder uploaded the images to his Instagram Story, showing him sat in the club's Cobham medical facility having received treatment on both his forehead and leg.

In one of the pictures, Courtois can be seen in the background watching on, whilst receiving treatment of his own.

It is understood the pair collided, and the pictures have made for grim viewing for Chelsea fans, who will now have an anxious wait for news on the pair.

Courtois has missed recent matches against Brighton, Newcastle and Arsenal with an ankle problem, while Fabregas has been absent with a hamstring injury and has not featured for the club since facing Leicester on January 13.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It could well be that the duo are looking at further spells on the sidelines now, depending on the severity of their training ground clash.

Goalkeeping deputy Willy Caballero has been filling in for Courtois in his recent absence, and featured at the weekend against Newcastle in the FA Cup, which they won 3-0 thanks to a Michy Batshuayi brace and a Marcos Alonso free-kick.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters