PHOTOS: Mario Balotelli Joins Marko Arnautovic at PUMA Launch to Test New 'FUTURE Vault' Boots

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Nice striker Mario Balotelli joined West Ham star Marko Arnautovic at a launch night put on by sportswear brand PUMA on Monday to put its new 'FUTURE Vault' boot through its paces.

Image by Tom Procter

The Italian was in London alongside other names such as BBC Radio's Charlie Sloth, and rap stars Hardy Caprio, One Acen, Krept & Konan and MHD, and was on hand to oversee some of Europe's next generation PUMA players participate in drills and challenges to show of the new boot.

500 people were in attendance at the event, hosted in a venue billed as 'a highly immersive underground bunker experience', designed for maximum expression at the meeting point of football and culture.

Image by Tom Procter
Image by Tom Procter
Image by Tom Procter

They watched on as players took part in a high-energy 2v2 tournament and two competitive skills stations.

The purpose was to show off the new 'FUTURE Vault' football boot, which is the first of its kind to have a truly customisable fit. NETFIT technology allows the wearer to lace their boots any way they want in order to fit perfectly, no matter the foot shape or lock-down need.

