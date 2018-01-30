Sevilla Signs Everton Forward Sandro Ramirez on Loan After Unsuccessful Spell

Sandro never settled in at Everton, scoring just once in 15 appearances.

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Everton forward Sandro Ramirez has joined La Liga club Sevilla on a loan deal until the end of the season subject to a medical, the two clubs have confirmed.

Sandro initially joined the Toffees for a fee in the region of £5m at the start of the campaign, but has failed to adapt to life in England. He featured just 15 times for Everton after joining - scoring once - and has been allowed to return to Spain after failing to make an impression on new manager Sam Allardyce.

The 22-year-old had initially set the Spanish league alight with Malaga last season, scoring 16 goals in 32 appearances in the 2016/17 campaign, and he will be hoping to reignite his career with the Champions League side - who have recently been taken over by Vincenzo Montella.

Sevilla face Manchester United in the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition next month, and Sandro will be able to take part, fitness permitting.

Neither club has given any more details on a potential permanent deal down the line, but Sandro should complete his move on Wednesday ahead of the transfer deadline.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters