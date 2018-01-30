Everton forward Sandro Ramirez has joined La Liga club Sevilla on a loan deal until the end of the season subject to a medical, the two clubs have confirmed.

Sandro initially joined the Toffees for a fee in the region of £5m at the start of the campaign, but has failed to adapt to life in England. He featured just 15 times for Everton after joining - scoring once - and has been allowed to return to Spain after failing to make an impression on new manager Sam Allardyce.

The 22-year-old had initially set the Spanish league alight with Malaga last season, scoring 16 goals in 32 appearances in the 2016/17 campaign, and he will be hoping to reignite his career with the Champions League side - who have recently been taken over by Vincenzo Montella.

Sevilla face Manchester United in the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition next month, and Sandro will be able to take part, fitness permitting.

Neither club has given any more details on a potential permanent deal down the line, but Sandro should complete his move on Wednesday ahead of the transfer deadline.