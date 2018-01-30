Southampton Hit Snag in Quincy Promes Pursuit as Spartak Moscow Reportedly Unwilling to Sell

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Southampton are reportedly having difficulty in pushing a proposed deal for Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes over the line, with the reigning Russian champions apparently unwilling to sell.


The Saints have already wrapped up one big deal in the shape of Argentine striker Guido Carillo this month, but are seemingly looking to further boost their attacking options with Promes after scoring just 24 goals in their 24 Premier League games so far this season.

According to journalist Simon Peach, Promes himself is 'understood to be interested' in a possible move to St Mary's, contrary to what was reported by a Russian outlet last week.

The problem would appear to lie with Spartak understandably not wanting to lose a key player. Promes has scored 15 times and provided eight assists in all competitions this season, including a brace in the 3-0 December win over fierce Moscow rivals CSKA.

Epsilon/GettyImages

Whether Spartak's imminent capture of Anderlecht captain Sofiane Hanni, also a winger/attacking midfielder, will have any bearing on their stance regarding Promes remains to be seen.

26-year-old Promes, a full Netherlands international since 2014 and good friends with ex-Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, has previously been linked with Liverpool.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters