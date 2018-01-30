Southampton Hit Snag in Quincy Promes Pursuit as Spartak Moscow Reportedly Unwilling to Sell

Southampton are reportedly having difficulty in pushing a proposed deal for Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes over the line, with the reigning Russian champions apparently unwilling to sell.





The Saints have already wrapped up one big deal in the shape of Argentine striker Guido Carillo this month, but are seemingly looking to further boost their attacking options with Promes after scoring just 24 goals in their 24 Premier League games so far this season.

#SaintsFC’s attempts to sign Quincy Promes being met by resistance - player understood to be interested but, understandably, Spartak Moscow are not keen to let their best player go — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 30, 2018

According to journalist Simon Peach, Promes himself is 'understood to be interested' in a possible move to St Mary's, contrary to what was reported by a Russian outlet last week.

The problem would appear to lie with Spartak understandably not wanting to lose a key player. Promes has scored 15 times and provided eight assists in all competitions this season, including a brace in the 3-0 December win over fierce Moscow rivals CSKA.

Epsilon/GettyImages

Whether Spartak's imminent capture of Anderlecht captain Sofiane Hanni, also a winger/attacking midfielder, will have any bearing on their stance regarding Promes remains to be seen.

26-year-old Promes, a full Netherlands international since 2014 and good friends with ex-Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, has previously been linked with Liverpool.