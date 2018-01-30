Premier League basement-dwellers Swansea have offered West Ham a deal worth £18m to re-sign Andre Ayew, as the January transfer window nears its closure.

It is the Swans' second bid for the player this month after initially offering £14m, which was hastily rejected by the Hammers.

The Welsh club have now returned with a fresh offer, as reported by Sky Sports, but the Hammers are holding out for £20m, which is the figure they paid to sign him 18 months ago from the Liberty Stadium.

It hasn't been a particularly great spell for the Ghanaian international, and the club are said to be more than happy to let him go this month.

Should Swansea be able to negotiate a deal between now and the 11pm deadline on Wednesday, it will almost certainly mean that they'll have to break their transfer club record, previously set by the £15m purchase of Borja Baston from Atletico Madrid in 2016.

West Ham were reported to be looking at bringing in Ki Sung-yeung as part of the Ayew deal, with manager David Moyes frantically trying to strengthen the central midfield area.

The Scot had been looking at the likes of Leander Dendoncker, Marouane Fellaini, Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Allen, but there was never significant movement over any of those players - and the club have now signed Inter's Joao Mario on loan.

West Ham fans have been clamoring for new signings this month, despite playing well under Moyes' management. The former Manchester United boss has breathed new life into the side and they now sit 11th in the league table, but were dumped out of the FA Cup by Wigan Athletic.