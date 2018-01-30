Tottenham Announce the Return of 5 Key Players to Full Training Ahead of Man Utd Clash

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the return of five of their stars, confirming the players are back participating in full training with the rest of the squad via Twitter.

Mauricio Pochettino will lead his men out against Manchester United on Wednesday and will hope to defend his home turf against a formidable Red Devils attack now boasting Chilean hotshot Alexis Sanchez.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan this month, he could make his Premier League debut for the club, having featured in their last match, a 4-0 FA Cup win over Yeovil Town.

Spurs, meanwhile, had been without the likes of Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier and Harry Winks for a spell, due to various injuries. But on Tuesday, they confirmed that Eriksen, Rose, Alderweireld, Lamela and Lloris had returned to full training, while Aurier and Winks are still going through reconditioning.

Spurs are only three points away from a top-four spot as things stand, but a win could take them above fourth-placed Liverpool providing the Reds drop all three points against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp has seen his side struggle since shocking Manchester City earlier this month, with the side losing to Swansea in their last league match and getting dumped out of the FA Cup by West Brom on the weekend.

