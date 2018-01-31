Arsenal have reportedly had a last-ditch attempt at signing West Brom's Jonny Evans rejected, and the Northern Irish international is now set to stay at the Hawthorns for the remainder of the season.

It has been heavily reported this window - and indeed over the course of the summer - that the Gunners have been long-term admirers of Evans. And at the start of January, with Manchester City and Everton also rumoured to be interested in the centre back, it was widely expected that he would leave West Brom.

However, according to the Telegraph, that will not be the case. Albion fans will have been joyous to hear very little about their star defender over the course of the month - treating no news as good news.

While there have been murmurs of interest, nothing substantial had been launched until Wednesday evening, when Arsenal lodged a last minute attempt to secure his services.

But the club remained resolute. The north London outfit's bid of £12m was turned down immediately, and Arsenal have now resigned to not getting their man - meaning that Evans will stay in the Midlands for the relegation fight that beholds the Baggies.

This does leave one concern, though. Should the disastrous eventually of relegation rear its ugly head, rumor has it that a clause in Evans' contract is triggered, which allows him to leave the club for a significantly low fee.

Of course, everyone around the Hawthorns will be praying that the outcome doesn't come to relegation, but it's always something to bear in mind.