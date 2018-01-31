Bayern Munich Set to Begin Negotiations With Arjen Robben & Franck Ribery Over New Contracts

January 31, 2018

Bayern Munich will begin talks with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in the coming days with the attacking duo's contracts set to expire at the end of the season, Bild have reported.

It remains to be seen whether both will extend their respective futures at the club, although Robben is expected to sign a new deal if he avoids injury.

Ribery, meanwhile, is believed to be hopeful of staying with the Bundesliga champions, but could be forced to accept that he will not feature as regularly.

The two wingers are amongst four players whose contracts will expire in June this year: goalkeeper Sven Ulreich and defender Rafinha the others.


Robben has seen his impact somewhat reduced this season, starting 12 Bundesliga games and scoring three goals.

Ribery, too, has experienced a decrease in his game time. The Frenchman has made only eight league starts and found the net once.

Kingsley Coman, 21-years-old and beginning to emerge as a key player, has often been Jupp Heynckes' preferred option, and that is likely to continue into next season.

Backup goalkeeper Ulreich is expected to be offered a new contract having impressed while deputising for the injured Manuel Neuer.


There remains uncertainly over the future of Rafinha, however. The Brazilian full-back continues to perform reliably when called upon, but could look to return to his homeland in search of more regular football.

