Report: Bordeaux in Talks to Sign Former Arsenal Striker Nicklas Bendtner

The former Arsenal and Juventus man could be on his way to Ligue 1.

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

French side Bordeaux are in talks to sign former Arsenal and Juventus striker Nicklas Bendtner.

Bordeaux have turned their attentions to 29-year-old Rosenborg striker Bendtner, report L'Equipe, after missing out on several other offensive targets this month.

The Ligue 1 side - managed by Gus Poyet - failed to beat Rennes to the signing of West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho, They are also said to have missed out on signing Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and Middlesbrough's Martin Braithwaite.

Judging from those names, Bendtner fits the type of player that Bordeaux seem to be looking at. The Dane stands at over 6ft 4in tall and his known for his physical prowess and aerial ability.

He will be familiar to fans of English football following a nine-year spell at Arsenal. During that time, he scored 45 goals in 171 appearances before moving to Wolfsburg in 2014. He had a very difficult spell at Nottingham Forest, but has flourished since he moved to Rosenborg.

Bendtner signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Rosenborg back in May, and has scored 23 goals in 44 games for the Norwegian side.

However - Eliteserien - the Norwegian top flight, runs from April to November so match fitness could be a problem if the Danish international were to join Bordeaux ahead of tonight's deadline.

The report from L'Equipe also states that Bendtner would like to play at a higher level in order to earn a place in the Danish squad ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Denmark have been drawn in Group C alongside France, Australia and Peru.

