Bournemouth Striker Lewis Grabban Joins Championship Side Aston Villa on Loan

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

AFC Bournemouth forward Lewis Grabban has made a loan switch to Championship side Aston Villa.

The Cherries announced as much via their official  website on Wednesday, noting that the 30-year-old will be back at the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season. 

Grabban spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Sunderland, where he scored 12 goals in 20 appearances, and Villa will be hoping that he can be just as prolific in their jersey heading towards the business end of the term.

"Striker Lewis Grabban has made a loan move to Aston Villa until the end of the season," Bournemouth stated.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"Grabban spent the first part of the season on loan with Sunderland, also in the Championship, where the front man scored 12 goals in 20 appearances.

"The 30-year-old joins Aston Villa with the Villans sitting third in the Championship table after beating Sheffield United away from home on Tuesday night, the side's fifth win in a row."

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The forward has been quite the journeyman throughout his career, kicking things off at Crystal Palace and then going on to feature for the likes of Oldham, Brentford, Norwich and Reading, among a few other clubs.

With the Villans now third on the Championship table, the English attacker will be hoping he can help them clinch promotion to the Premier League at the end of this particular endeavour. 

