Bournemouth Striker Lewis Grabban Joins Championship Side Aston Villa on Loan

AFC Bournemouth forward Lewis Grabban has made a loan switch to Championship side Aston Villa.

The Cherries announced as much via their official website on Wednesday, noting that the 30-year-old will be back at the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season.

Grabban spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Sunderland, where he scored 12 goals in 20 appearances, and Villa will be hoping that he can be just as prolific in their jersey heading towards the business end of the term.

The forward has been quite the journeyman throughout his career, kicking things off at Crystal Palace and then going on to feature for the likes of Oldham, Brentford, Norwich and Reading, among a few other clubs.

With the Villans now third on the Championship table, the English attacker will be hoping he can help them clinch promotion to the Premier League at the end of this particular endeavour.