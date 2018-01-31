Burnley Midfielder Steven Defour Set to Miss 2 Months Following Knee Injury

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Burnley midfielder Steven Defour has unfortunately been ruled out of action for at least two months after suffering a knee injury.

The former Anderlecht man - who joined Burnley in 2016 - is set for an unwelcome spell on the sidelines after making 24 Premier League appearances - all starts - for Sean Dyche's side this season.

"Steven Defour has been ruled out for at least two months with a knee injury, manager Sean Dyche has confirmed," the Clarets noted on their official website.

"Scans showed the Clarets’ midfielder must undergo surgery to repair cartilage damage. Defour, 29, had been an ever-present for Burnley in the Premier League this season. But he now faces an enforced spell on the sidelines, with Ashley Westwood getting a first league start of the campaign at Newcastle United tonight."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has only recorded one goal and one assist so far this term, but is viewed as an important squad member by Dyche, who has now suffered quite the blow as it pertains to squad strength.

