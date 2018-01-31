David Moyes 'Pleased' With Injury-Stricken West Ham's 1-1 Draw Against Crystal Palace

January 31, 2018

West Ham manager David was pleased as his side earned a point against Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

The Hammers fell behind to Christian Benteke's header but drew level through Mark Noble's penalty just before half-time.

Neither side could find the decisive goal in the second half and Moyes cited West Ham's lengthy injury list as a reason to be happy with the result.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "I was pleased with a point because of the amount of key players we had out.


"Crystal Palace have probably been the form team outside the top six. Every club has injuries, it's a chance for other players to show what they can do.

"Joao Mario settled in really quickly, which is always a worry when you bring a player in from abroad. He looks as if he is quite good at all the things.

"He handled the ball well and we needed him, he was important to us."

Mario is West Ham's only signing so far this month but Moyes remained optimistic when asked about potential incoming transfers on Wednesday, the final day of the window.

He added: "With the injuries we have picked up, it's meant our numbers are short and we are trying to do something about it.

"You want to bring players in who are going to make a difference - Joao Mario was on of those who has made a difference.

"I couldn't say I am confident, but we are working around the clock."

