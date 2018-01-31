David Wagner Admits Key Moments Went Against Huddersfield Following Limp Display in Liverpool Defeat

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Huddersfield manager David Wagner believes key moments in the game went against his side, as the Terriers put in a passive display during their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday

Liverpool secured the win thanks to a deflected Emre Can strike and Roberto Firmino's well-angled strike in the first half, before a Mohamed Salah penalty in the second confirmed the defeat for Wagner's side - who are without a win in the Premier League since the beginning of December.

Speaking about the defeat to the club's official website, Wagner said: "If you play against a team that has more quality than you, and there’s no doubt that this is Liverpool, then the important situations of the game have to go in your favour.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"We had the best chance of the game from Laurent Depoitre, unfortunately, we didn’t use it and then we conceded such a deflection goal from 25 yards.

"This was the case today; we didn’t use the chance, we conceded a deflection goal and then we conceded a second one shortly before half-time, which we have to defend better for sure.

The result for Huddersfield sees them remain 14th in the league, and one point above the relegation zone in what has become an intense battle to avoid the drop in the bottom half of the table.

Wagner admitted he tried to change the game in the second half to make his side more offensive, but the Liverpool's third goal killed all hope of an unlikely comeback.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

He said: "In the second half it was then a mountain to climb. The players stayed in the game and when we then wanted to bring our offensively players in to go more in their face to really try to get something in the last 15 minutes, we conceded this penalty and were 3-0 down.


"Too many important things today went against us and then against a top quality side who was very focused tonight made it impossible to win."

Huddersfield's next game won't be an easy one, as they face Manchester United on Saturday, although their 2-1 against the Red Devils in October will give Wagner's team the confidence they can spring another surprise.  

