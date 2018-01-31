DEADLINE DAY LIVE: Aubameyang Undergoes Arsenal Medical, Palace Eye £12m Striker & More

It's that time again! Welcome to 90min's coverage of January's transfer deadline day, friends. Come for the news, stay for the continuous mocking of Arsenal. There'll be loads more than that though, for sure, so do enjoy.



Tweet @_scottsaunders your thoughts on your club's business and you might see yourself show up here yourself, and also use the hashtag #90minLive. Brace yourselves...

10:18: Spurs Close in on Brazilian Theo Walcott









09:58: Aubameyang Is Doing An Medical

BREAKING: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having medical at Arsenal, according to Sky sources. pic.twitter.com/kyfYjZuMdA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 31, 2018

Arsene Wenger's already confirmed it's happening, but we'll just play along and pretend that it's not done. It's time for PEA's medical exam.

Sure he'll fix Granit Xhaka and Petr Cech when he arrives!

09:55 - Sunderland Midfielder Undergoing Medical at Watford

Sunderland midfielder Didier N’Dong undergoing a medical ahead of his loan move with obligation to Watford. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 31, 2018

Watford had a busy day yesterday, and new manager Javi Gracia might be about to add Sunderland midfielder Didier N'Dong to his squad on an initial loan deal.

Good for you, Didier. That club are a sinking ship.

09:50 - NEWCASTLE MIGHT DO A SIGNING

Martin Dubravka, anyone?!

Newcastle need SOMEONE. He could be that someone



Martin Dubravka loan deal should go through today. Would mean Woodman heading out on loan #nufc #transferwindow — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) January 31, 2018

09:44 - Leicester Looking at Hilarious Replacement if Mahrez Leaves





Andros Townsend. That is all.

09:30 - Newcastle Are Getting Snubbed Again, Aren't They?

It looks as though Man City's Eliaquim Mangala could be off to Everton, despite Pep Guardiola claiming just yesterday that he would not be leaving.

Is Pep lying through the skin of his bald head?

Everton now confident of signing Manchester City’s Eliaquim Mangala on loan. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2018

Daniel Sturridge turned down a move to the Magpies earlier this week for geographical reasons, and Paul Joyce believes Eliaquim Mangala is now going to shun their interest too - in favour of a move to Everton.

09:20 - Palace Going Big?

Alexander Sørloth is on his way to London to sign for Crystal Palace. [@adresseavisen]#CPFC pic.twitter.com/bNc4eAZBX1 — CPFC HQ (@CPFCHQ) January 31, 2018

Roy Hodgson could sign three players today, and one of them may be Alexander Sorloth. He's a striker from FC Midgetland and could cost upwards of £12m.

Vicente Guaita and Ozan Tufan have also been linked. Watch this space.

09:15 - Housekeeping Duties



Probably best to get you up to speed on what's been going on this morning and last night, right?Well, Daley Blind could leave Manchester United for Roma today (sorry Jamie Spencer), though Juan Mata has now officially extended his contract at Old Trafford for another year.



The Gunners are expected to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for around £55m at some point today, and Arsene Wenger has confirmed as such. But they're all set to offload Olivier Giroud to London rivals Chelsea, while Blues striker Michy Batshuayi is heading off to Dortmund.



Away from United, Man City have ramped up their interest in Riyad Mahrez following an injury to Leroy Sane. Everton's Sandro has left on loan for Sevilla, and Chelsea have completed the signing of Emerson from Roma.