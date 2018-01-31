DEADLINE DAY LIVE: Aubameyang Undergoes Arsenal Medical, Palace Eye £12m Striker & More

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

It's that time again! Welcome to 90min's coverage of January's transfer deadline day, friends. Come for the news, stay for the continuous mocking of Arsenal. There'll be loads more than that though, for sure, so do enjoy.

Tweet @_scottsaunders your thoughts on your club's business and you might see yourself show up here yourself, and also use the hashtag #90minLive.

10:18: Spurs Close in on Brazilian Theo Walcott



09:58: Aubameyang Is Doing An Medical

Arsene Wenger's already confirmed it's happening, but we'll just play along and pretend that it's not done. It's time for PEA's medical exam.

Sure he'll fix Granit Xhaka and Petr Cech when he arrives!

09:55 - Sunderland Midfielder Undergoing Medical at Watford

Watford had a busy day yesterday, and new manager Javi Gracia might be about to add Sunderland midfielder Didier N'Dong to his squad on an initial loan deal.

Good for you, Didier. That club are a sinking ship.

09:50 - NEWCASTLE MIGHT DO A SIGNING
Martin Dubravka, anyone?!

Newcastle need SOMEONE. He could be that someone

09:44 - Leicester Looking at Hilarious Replacement if Mahrez Leaves


Andros Townsend. That is all.

09:30 - Newcastle Are Getting Snubbed Again, Aren't They?

It looks as though Man City's Eliaquim Mangala could be off to Everton, despite Pep Guardiola claiming just yesterday that he would not be leaving.

Is Pep lying through the skin of his bald head?

Daniel Sturridge turned down a move to the Magpies earlier this week for geographical reasons, and Paul Joyce believes Eliaquim Mangala is now going to shun their interest too - in favour of a move to Everton.

09:20 - Palace Going Big?

Roy Hodgson could sign three players today, and one of them may be Alexander Sorloth. He's a striker from FC Midgetland and could cost upwards of £12m. 

Vicente Guaita and Ozan Tufan have also been linked. Watch this space.

09:15 - Housekeeping Duties

Probably best to get you up to speed on what's been going on this morning and last night, right?Well, Daley Blind could leave Manchester United for Roma today (sorry Jamie Spencer), though Juan Mata has now officially extended his contract at Old Trafford for another year.

The Gunners are expected to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for around £55m at some point today, and Arsene Wenger has confirmed as such. But they're all set to offload Olivier Giroud to London rivals Chelsea, while Blues striker Michy Batshuayi is heading off to Dortmund.

Away from United, Man City have ramped up their interest in Riyad Mahrez following an injury to Leroy Sane. Everton's Sandro has left on loan for Sevilla, and Chelsea have completed the signing of Emerson from Roma.

More Soccer

