Emanuele Giaccherini Completes Loan Switch to Fellow Serie A Side Chievo Verona

Emanuele Giaccherini has completed the switch from Napoli to fellow Serie A side Chievo Verona on a short-term loan deal.

The Italian's loan deal will last until the end of the season, and the club revealed on their website he will wear the number 17 shirt.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Premier League fans will remember watching Giaccherini from his three year stint at Sunderland between 2013-15. He made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, and scored five goals. After a successful loan spell at Bologna, Napoli secured the services of the attacker for a fee of around £1.5m.

The 32-year-old has made just four appearances for the current Serie A leaders this season, however has managed to secure a move in order to get regular first-team football.

He has also represented his country at two European Championships, helping them finish runners-up in 2012 and the quarter-final stage in 2016 in two star-studded Italian sides.

Whilst his future at Napoli may look unclear, Giaccherini will certainly be hoping he can revive his career with a successful loan spell at Chievo Verona - who currently sit in 13th place in Serie A.

Chievo have struggled for goals this season - currently with a goal difference of -18 - however will be hoping the signing of Giaccherini can solve their problem in front of goal.

Giaccherini could make his debut for his new club when Chievo travel to high-flying Atalanta on Sunday, as they look to make up ground on the top half of the Serie A table.