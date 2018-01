EN VIVO: Las novedades del último día del mercado | Aubameyang, al Arsenal

🇦🇷 Clarin:



▪️ Zenit midfielder Leandro Paredes (23) is among Real Madrid's transfer targets



▪️ Paredes' camp has confirmed Real's interest in the Argentine



▪️ Real are ready to pay €35m plus Mateo Kovacic for the player, but Kovacic is not keen on a move to Russia. pic.twitter.com/QsSTglu55O