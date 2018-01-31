England to Play Behind Closed Doors in Nations League Away Game Against Croatia

England are set to play their opening away game in the Uefa Nations League against Croatia behind closed doors.

The Three Lions drew Croatia and Spain in their group in the inaugural Nations League, which is due to begin later this year in September. The 1966 World Cup winners are due to play their opening match against Spain at home on September 8.





They will then have to wait over a month before playing their next fixture away to Croatia on October 12.

But according to BBC, that match away to Croatia will be played behind closed doors due to a ban imposed on the host team. The punishment was put in place because of a home Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy, where a swastika symbol was marked on Croatia's pitch before the game.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Uefa released a statement which said: "Uefa can confirm that the Uefa Nations League group stage match between Croatia and England scheduled for 12 October 2018 will be played behind closed doors.

"This relates back to a decision taken by the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body on 23 July 2015 which ordered the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) to play its next two home matches in Uefa competition without supporters in the stadium."

Croatia already played the first game of the ban back in October 2015 in a match against Bulgaria, but have not played a Uefa-sanctioned game at home since.

England will play their reverse fixture against Spain three days after the away tie to Croatia. They will then play their final group game at home to Croatia on November 18.