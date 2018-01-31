Everton Outcast Offered to Serie A Giants With Dutchman Seeking First-Team Football

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen has been offered to a host of Serie A clubs by his agent, with the former Ajax captain looking to secure first-team football away from Goodison Park.

Hopes were high when the £27m signing of Klaassen was confirmed during the summer. However, the 24-year-old was been unable to cement his place in Ronald Koeman's Everton squad and has since been dropped by Sam Allardyce.

According to Calcio Mercato (via Football Italia), the Dutch midfielder has been offered to Inter and Napoli - two sides who were interested in Klaassen during the summer - in a proposed loan deal that includes an option to buy.

However, the Serie A outfits aren't in a position to throw money around this January.

Napoli have seen their proposed deal to sign Amin Younes - a former teammate of Klaassen's at Ajax - collapse after the German winger had to return to Amsterdam due to personal reasons, delaying the move to Naples till the summer.

(You may also like Sevilla Sign Everton Forward Sandro Ramirez on Loan Deal After Unsuccessful Spell)


Inter have been desperately trying to ship players out of San Siro this January to free up space in their squad, with Luciano Spalletti seeing Gabriel Barbosa and João Mário leave the club on loan.

Klaassen, who made 180 appearances for Ajax, could be forced to wait until the summer to sort out his future if a deadline day move away from Goodison Park can't be completed.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters