Everton Outcast Offered to Serie A Giants With Dutchman Seeking First-Team Football

Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen has been offered to a host of Serie A clubs by his agent, with the former Ajax captain looking to secure first-team football away from Goodison Park.

Hopes were high when the £27m signing of Klaassen was confirmed during the summer. However, the 24-year-old was been unable to cement his place in Ronald Koeman's Everton squad and has since been dropped by Sam Allardyce.

Davy Klaassen. Great pedigree and is a subtle player. Struggling in his first season in a new league. Not played for weeks and wrote off.



Cuco Martina. Horrendous footballer and is the weakness of the whole team. Tries hard though so plays every game.



Everton to a tee. #EFC — Terry McAllister (@terrymcallister) January 29, 2018

According to Calcio Mercato (via Football Italia), the Dutch midfielder has been offered to Inter and Napoli - two sides who were interested in Klaassen during the summer - in a proposed loan deal that includes an option to buy.

However, the Serie A outfits aren't in a position to throw money around this January.

Napoli have seen their proposed deal to sign Amin Younes - a former teammate of Klaassen's at Ajax - collapse after the German winger had to return to Amsterdam due to personal reasons, delaying the move to Naples till the summer.

Inter have been desperately trying to ship players out of San Siro this January to free up space in their squad, with Luciano Spalletti seeing Gabriel Barbosa and João Mário leave the club on loan.

Klaassen, who made 180 appearances for Ajax, could be forced to wait until the summer to sort out his future if a deadline day move away from Goodison Park can't be completed.