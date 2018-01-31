'Family Reasons' Delay Napoli Move for Amin Younes Who Will Now Join Club in June

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Napoli's €5m move for Ajax winger Amin Younes has been delayed until June, with family issues being cited as the reason behind the delay.

It was reported that Napoli beat Swansea City to the signing of Younes earlier this month, however Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has reported that the Italians will now have to wait until the summer to get their man.

24-year-old Younes, who has five senior caps for Germany, has scored 17 goals in 96 appearances during his two-and-a-half seasons in the Ajax first team.

With confusion around the delayed move in the past few days, Younes' agent Nicola Innocentin has moved quickly to clarify his client's situation in an interview to GianlucaDiMarzio.com on Tuesday:

"After the unfounded rumours circulated in Naples in these hours, I want to clarify that the player went to Rome to carry out the medical examinations and to sign the contract for June, because that was the initial agreement to be completed and the 5-year contract was obviously signed after medical visits," explained Innocentin.

"The next day in Naples he did more blood tests and went to see the game at San Paolo waiting for Ajax and Naples to find an agreement to be able to anticipate the transfer. 

"In the meantime, however, the boy had family problems that led him to ask the two companies not to go immediately and to postpone the transfer for June.

"So I want to clarify that to condition the immediate departure of Younes were family reasons. In the last hours it was unreachable because it was simply by air."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters