'Family Reasons' Delay Napoli Move for Amin Younes Who Will Now Join Club in June

Napoli's €5m move for Ajax winger Amin Younes has been delayed until June, with family issues being cited as the reason behind the delay.

It was reported that Napoli beat Swansea City to the signing of Younes earlier this month, however Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has reported that the Italians will now have to wait until the summer to get their man.

24-year-old Younes, who has five senior caps for Germany, has scored 17 goals in 96 appearances during his two-and-a-half seasons in the Ajax first team.

Seems the reason @AminYounes11 will not join #Napoli in this window, is the fact that #Ajax have raised the asking price and the player has had to return to Germany for personal reasons via @CorSport pic.twitter.com/c2qiloTwmp — Steve Mitchell (@barafundler) January 30, 2018

With confusion around the delayed move in the past few days, Younes' agent Nicola Innocentin has moved quickly to clarify his client's situation in an interview to GianlucaDiMarzio.com on Tuesday:

"After the unfounded rumours circulated in Naples in these hours, I want to clarify that the player went to Rome to carry out the medical examinations and to sign the contract for June, because that was the initial agreement to be completed and the 5-year contract was obviously signed after medical visits," explained Innocentin.

"The next day in Naples he did more blood tests and went to see the game at San Paolo waiting for Ajax and Naples to find an agreement to be able to anticipate the transfer.

"In the meantime, however, the boy had family problems that led him to ask the two companies not to go immediately and to postpone the transfer for June.

"So I want to clarify that to condition the immediate departure of Younes were family reasons. In the last hours it was unreachable because it was simply by air."