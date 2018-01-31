Guido Carrillo Insists He Will Repay the Faith Shown in Him by Saints Boss Mauricio Pellegrino

New Southampton signing Guido Carrillo is determined to repay the faith shown in him by Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino.

The Argentinian manager brought Carrillo in for a club record £19.2m and this is second time the two have worked together. Carrillo had his best goals-coring season in 2013/14 under Pellegrino at La Plata side Estudiantes, scoring 13 league goals. Saints fans will be hoping the Argentinian can replicate this form in the Premier League.

Southampton currently sit 19th in the league and are in real danger of being relegated. Carrillo has been brought in to provide a greater threat going forward and he aims to repay the faith that has been put in him.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

When speaking to the Daily Echo after his move, Carrillo said: ''It’s really important as a player, above all as a striker, to be given confidence by the manager, coaches and the club. It gives me lots of confidence and I want to take that confidence out onto the pitch.''





Carrillo struggled for minutes at previous club Monaco and mentioned in his interview how he is hoping for more opportunities at his new club. He said: ''That’s the main reason why I took the decision to leave Monaco and join Southampton, I wasn’t getting the consecutive games I wanted.





''There was a situation at Monaco with Radamel Falcao playing as the main striker so hopefully with this decision I will get to play the number of games I want."