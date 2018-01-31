Highly-Rated PSV Youngster Leandro Fernandes Set for Medical With Serie A Champions Juventus

The Italian side are renowned for being rather savvy in the transfer market, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo signing for the club for free. However, the Old Lady may have just identified their next star midfielder - and for virtually nothing.

Football Italia have reported that 18-year-old Leandro Fernandes is set to have a medical for Juventus on Wednesday, making the switch from his native Netherlands to Turin.

It is understood that Fernandes will not feature in the first team for some time and is likely to go out on loan to Sassuolo in order for playing time. However, with the 18-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the season, it is currently unclear whether Fernandes will join then or whether Juventus are prepared to pay for him now.

Nonetheless, Fernandes looks to be an exciting prospect and PSV will certainly be unhappy to see the player leave. The Dutch midfielder has captained his nation at U18 level and is a prominent figure within this side.

Furthermore, with PSV previously producing the likes of Arjen Robben and Mark van Bommel, it is fair to say that the Juventus fan base have plenty to be excited about.

The Old Lady currently sit second within Serie A, just a point behind league leaders Napoli and will be looking to turn their season around in the hope of winning yet another successive league title.