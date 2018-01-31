Hull City in Talks With Newcastle Over Loan Deal for Midfielder Rolando Aarons

Hull City are reportedly in talks to sign Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been told he can leave St James’ Park on loan and is keen to play regular football after an injury-hit spell which saw him out for nearly a year.

He’s recently fallen out of favour with Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, with the winger only appearing in four Premier League games this season.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Aarons joined the Newcastle academy from Bristol City in 2012 and was handed his debut in 2014 when he came on as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

However, the Jamaican-born player has failed to assert himself in the first team, and Sky Sports have reported that Hull boss Nigel Atkins is keen to bring in the Magpie outcast.

Benitez publically stated that Aarons was available for loan, as he said in a press conference: “One that maybe now has more chance to leave is Rolando Aarons. I was talking with him and he was saying that we were bringing in another player and asking if maybe he could go.“

BREAKING: Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons in talks with Hull over potential loan until the end of the season, according to Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/MZTnCJKgCU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 31, 2018

The Magpies signed Chelsea player Kenedy on a half-season loan deal, which only opens the door for Aarons to play his football with the Tigers under Atkins.





Hull can offer Aarons a platform in the Championship but Atkins must try and persuade the player to join a club that are 21st in the Championship and scrapping it out for survival in England's second tier

