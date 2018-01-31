Arsenal legend Ian Wright has stated that he finds the potential sale of Olivier Giroud, as he feels the club do not have someone with similar qualities available off the bench.

With the French international striker expected to sign for the Blues for £18m, Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi can then sign for Die Borussen as Aubameyang's replacement.

Speaking to the BBC (reported via the Daily Star) the Arsenal club legend explained his reasoning behind the transfer saga: “Why would they sell him? It doesn't make sense. It really would be like lose a tenner, find a fiver.

"You are talking about bringing on Danny Welbeck, or if Lacazette's not playing then him. We haven't got that guy that's proven off the bench to come on and score goals.”

In addition, Wright also defended Alexandre Lacazette and his lack of goals and form, insisting Arsene Wenger has ruined the France international’s confidence and should give him more opportunities to get himself out of his barren run.

Wright said: “I’ve seen him score goals, playing well and get taken off,” he added. "[Wenger has] absolutely destroyed the guy’s confidence with what he’s done.

“I remember his debut game, scored against Leicester, doing brilliant. I think that was the only game he actually finished for about four months, it was just ridiculous.

“I think they have brought this on him. I think Arsene Wenger has got to take a lot of blame for what’s happened to Lacazette. He’s lost his mojo.”

After last night's 3-1 defeat to relegation threatened Swansea City which leaves them languishing 6th, eight points behind 4th placed Liverpool lots of Arsenal supporters share Wright's frustrations and disillusionment about the Emirates club especially how their players are being managed, used and motivated by Arsene Wenger.