Leicester Plan Emergency Move for Crystal Palace Winger Should Riyad Mahrez Leave for Man City

Leicester City will turn their sights towards 26-year-old attacking midfielder Andros Townsend, if their star man Riyad Mahrez gets his wish to leave the club to join Manchester City on deadline day.

That is according to the Mail, who believe that Leicester boss Claude Puel sees Townsend as the closest possible thing to a like-for-like replacement for Mahrez. It is not yet clear, however, whether Palace would be willing to let the player go. Townsend has featured in 23 of Palace's 25 Premier League games so far this season, and is seen as a crucial part of Roy Hodgson's squad.

With Mahrez handing in yet another transfer request, and Man City reportedly making a bid of up to £55M for the Algerian, it wouldn't surprise many people to see the want-away winger departing the club on deadline day. This would be a huge blow to Leicester, and one that they appear to be trying to soften slightly with the capture of Townsend.

If Mahrez is to get his way and leave today then Leicester need a replacement. One player they have been keen on for a while is Andros Townsend — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) January 31, 2018

The ex-Tottenham man, who has amassed 13 caps for the England national team and scored three goals along the way, played for Palace on Tuesday night, assisting Christian Benteke for Palace's goal in the 1-1 draw against West Ham.





Despite playing in the majority of Palace's games this season he still only has one Premier League goal to his name all season, although he has contributed five assists in total.

Leicester City fans may see Townsend as something of a step down in quality for the team if they are to lose a player with the quality of Mahrez, but with time running out rapidly before the transfer window slams shut, they would surely welcome a player who at the very least can offer width and direct attacking play.