Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Sets New Record in Comfortable Win Over Huddersfield

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Liverpool defender Joel Matip made Premier League history for the club by setting a new record for the most amount of passes made in a match during their 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Goals from Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah helped give Jürgen Klopp's side a comfortable win at the Kirklees Stadium.

However, it was the former Schalke 04 defender who made history with the club after recording an impressive 161 passes against Huddersfield, setting a new Premier League record for the Reds.

The German-born centre-back, who has made 27 international appearances for Cameroon, moved to Anfield in 2016 after letting his contract at the Veltins-Arena expire - the same way Sead Kolašinac and most recently Leon Goretzka sealed their moves to Arsenal and Bayern Munich respectively.


Matip has already registered 58 appearances in Liverpool colours and, prior to the arrival of Virgil van Dijk, was widely considered to be the best defender at the club.


The 26-year-old has also scored two goals for the club during his short career in Merseyside, both of which came on the road in four-goal routs against Crystal Palace and West Ham.


With the arrival of van Dijk at Anfield this January, fans are hoping that the Dutch defender can start forming a partnership with Matip that will keep Dejan Lovren out of the Liverpool first-team.

