Mahrez Leaves Leicester Teammates 'Angry & Upset' Following Attempts to Force Move Away From Foxes

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has reportedly upset his teammates during his attempts to force a move away from the King Power Stadium, as the January transfer window draws to a close.

Tuesday saw the Algerian winger hand in a formal transfer request - as he did in May last year - after Manchester City submitted a third bid for his services, reported to be around the £55m mark. The Foxes decided to turn down the Premier League leaders' offer, but it was Mahrez's actions beforehand that has rubbed his teammates up the wrong way.

According to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old failed to turn up to training on Tuesday, and has refused to travel with the rest of the team to Merseyside ahead of their midweek encounter with resurgent Everton.

This has upset the rest of the squad, leaving them 'angry and upset' - as the report states.

Conversely, Mahrez himself is understood to be feeling frustrated at the club's refusal to let him go, considering their will to allow fellow Premier League winners N'Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater to join Chelsea over the last two summers.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Leicester are said to be holding out for a massive bid before granting their prize asset his wish, and it's looking increasingly likely that Mahrez will remain in the Midlands for the remainder of the season, with the January transfer window closing at 11pm Wednesday evening.

As for player power, the club have little to worry about. The winger still has two and a half years left on his contract, and is unlikely to be able to contort the stance of the Leicester board.