Newcastle 1-1 Burnley: Magpies Rue Missed Chances After Anti Mike Ashley Protest

Newcastle United were left ruing their missed chances after drawing 1-1 with Burnley at St James' Park on Wednesday night as Karl Darlow's own goal cancelled out a classic Jamaal Lascelles header from a corner.

The game was played in a slightly hostile environment as the Toon Army produced a banner in protest to Mike Ashley who has yet again failed to invest in the club while Newcastle scour the loan market in the final hours of transfer deadline day.

We are incredibly happy everyone loves our display! Our fans are the very core of our club, we have to stay behind our team and Rafa, very proud of our fans. Newcastle United will never be defeated! WE ARE THE MAGS! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/QKwAgEkzXX — Wor Flags 🏴🏳 (@worflags) January 31, 2018

Burnley were without two of their best players as James Tarkowski and Steven Defour were ruled out through injury. Rafa Benitez gave Kenedy his debut and reinstalled Mikel Merino to squash rumours in Spain of interest from Athletic Bilbao.

Kenedy almost had the dream start to life on Tyneside when he drove inside onto his favoured left foot and hammered the ball against the post from 20 yards out. Christian Atsu couldn't adjust his feet in time to tap home the rebound, instead scuffing the ball into the ground despite being onside.

The Brazilian then did fantastically again in the 32nd minute to earn his new side a penalty. He played a great one two with Merino and then Kenedy dummied to cross it, fooling Phil Bardsley who promptly wiped his legs out.

Joselu stepped up to take the Magpies' first spot kick of the season, but you could tell he was a man lacking in confidence. His tame effort was a yard or two inside the post and at the perfect height for Nick Pope to palm away to safety.

The Brazilian debutant was at the heart of all the good things Newcastle were doing and his deep cross in the 39th minute was almost headed in by Ciaran Clark, but Pope managed to tip it over the crossbar.

Burnley had their best chance of the game shortly after the restart. Jeff Hendrick's flick sent Ashley Barnes through on the left hand side of the penalty area with just Darlow to beat but the striker blazed his effort over the bar.

It’s a Newcastle United debut for Kenedy tonight! 🇧🇷⚫️⚪️ #NUFC pic.twitter.com/sgFE5nV65n — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2018

Geordies will be frothing at the mouth after Kenedy's performance; I know I certainly was. The Brazilian's whipped corner in the 65th minute was met emphatically by Lascelles to gain a deserved lead in what was the captain's third goal of the season.





Joselu then had a golden opportunity to double Newcastle's lead, but squandered his chance yet again. Jacob Murphy countered down the right hand side and played the ball across to the Spaniard, but he dragged his shot wide when he had to hit the target.

FT Newcastle 1-1 Burnley



The Clarets leave with a point after the Magpies took the leadhttps://t.co/QkvGBIWa9G #NEWBUR pic.twitter.com/YpKhiVXhuk — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 31, 2018

Newcastle were made to rue their missed chances when they conceded a scrappy equaliser in the 85th minute. Kevin Long flicked on from a corner for Sam Vokes to head towards goal and despite turning the ball onto the crossbar, it deflected back down onto Karl Darlow's head and into the back of the net for an own goal.





The Magpies then appeared shaky and were lucky to hold on to a point by the final whistle. That was Newcastle's eighth game without a win at their own stomping ground and unless the loan signings of Islam Slimani and Martin Dubravka go through before the 11pm deadline on Wednesday night, they look increasingly likely to face the drop.

TEAM NEWS: Here's your Clarets team for tonight's game @NUFC pic.twitter.com/chtyPTZ8U0 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 31, 2018



