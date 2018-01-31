Newcastle Loan Star Kenedy Admits He Learnt About Club From 'Goal!' Movie

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

New signing Kenedy has admitted that the film 'Goal!' was one of his first frames of reference for his loan club Newcastle United.

As quoted by the Mirror upon signing, Kenedy talked about his knowledge of fellow Brazilians that have also pulled on the black and white shirt.

“I know the first was ­Mirandinha,” he said. “And I have watched Goal!”

'Goal!' is a 2006 film, directed by Danny Cannon, which depicts the story of a young player named Santiago Muñoz, played by Kuno Becker, who makes his name at Newcastle United and scores a winning goal to secure Champions League qualification for his side.

“Good movie,” Kenedy said with a thumbs-up. Rotten Tomatoes disagrees with Kenedy's assessment, with the film earning a lukewarm 44%. 

Movie taste aside, the Brazilian star is relishing the opportunity to show his best football at St. James' Park.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Newcastle's New Brazilian Starlet Kenedy on His 'Crazy' Neck Tattoo & Improving Under Benitez)

“I’m waiting to feel the reception of the fans and the support of the fans and I will do my best for them," he added. 

"I just think about doing my best. It doesn’t matter if I go back to Chelsea or stay here. I just want to do my best.”

“Rafa [Benitez] is a great coach, I think he can teach me a lot of things and with him I can improve my career. He had a big role in the decision to come here. At the moment I just need to play and do my best."


