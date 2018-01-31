Newcastle United Eye Deadline Day Loan for Real Madrid Outcast Marcos Llorente

Real Madrid starlet Marcos Llorente could leave the Santiago Bernabéu before the January transfer window closes, as Newcastle United look to secure a short-term loan for the 23-year-old.

The Magpies will have to go toe-to-toe with Deportivo La Coruña in the race for Llorente's signature, with the Los Blancos hierarchy understood to be keen on letting the midfielder leave on loan, according to a report from AS.

If I were Marcos Llorente, I wouldn’t move to Newcastle. Only bonus for him would be moving closer to his girlfriend.. anything else he can get by securing a move to a LaLiga club. — Simon Harrison (@simonhfootball) January 30, 2018

However, Llorente is believed to want to stay in the Spanish capital for the second half of the season, with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane also eager to see the Madrileño stay at the club.





Llorente emerged as one of the most promising defensive midfielders in Europe last season while on loan with La Liga outfit Deportivo Alavés.

Since returning to Real Madrid in the summer, the 23-year-old has been granted six league appearances - completing 90 minutes on just one occasion.

It is no surprise therefore that Llorente has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabéu this month. Despite being very much in Real Madrid's long-term plans, their poor form this season hasn't allowed much room for rotation in the squad.

Rafa Benítez has also already shown a willingness this season to delve into the Spanish market, with Joselu, Javier Manquillo and Mikel Merino all moving to St James' Park during the summer.