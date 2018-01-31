Neymar at War With Barcelona as Both Sides File Complaints to Claim Huge Sums in Bonuses & Damages

Neymar and Barcelona are believed to be engaged in a developing legal battle over the bitter parting of ways between the two when the Brazilian superstar quit Camp Nou to join Paris Saint-Germain, with both sides chasing huge sums of money from the other.





According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Neymar has filed a case against Barcelona to claim close to €30m from the club after he was never paid the second part of a renewal premium he was entitled to when he signed a new contract in late 2016.

David Ramos/GettyImages

That figure is made up of the missing €26m bonus, plus 10% interest, around €28.6m in total.

Barça refused to pay Neymar the money, owed in August. El Mundo notes that the club is 'clinging' to the 'literality' of the contract he signed that was due to run to 2021.

Therefore, by joining PSG, even though the transfer was fully above board after the French giants triggered a €222m clause to buy him out of his contract, Barça apparently believe Neymar was in breach of that contract.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

As such, not only are they refusing to pay the player what he thinks he is owed, but El Mundo notes that the club have brought their own complaints to the courts and want back everything they paid him after the contract in question was signed in October 2016.

That is €66m in wages and bonuses and €9m in damages, coming to a bill of €75m.

The transfer was ugly when it happened last year, but the ongoing saga appears like it will continue to get even uglier as both sides hunt for the last word.