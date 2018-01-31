Out-of-Favour Arsenal Fullback Mathieu Debuchy Nears Move to St Etienne

Arsenal's Mathieu Debuchy looks to finally be getting his move away from the club. After many seasons relentlessly trying to rid themselves of their deadwood, this transfer window seems to be the most fruitful for the Gunners in terms of outgoing transfers.

Debuchy, who has been a long-time peripheral figure at the club, looks set to be returning to France to sign for Ligue 1 side St. Etienne.

According to The Independent, there is a discussion between the two clubs for a short-term deal, with only personal details to be ironed out. The transfer rumour was given more credence when French reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi confirmed the discussion on his Twitter account.

Confirmation de l’info de @YahooSportFR Accord ce soir entre Mathieu #Debuchy et @ASSEofficiel pour un contrat de 6 mois. Discussions en cours entre #Arsenal et le joueur pour une résiliation de contrat à l’amiable. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) January 30, 2018

Earlier in the window, the French club were keen on Debuchy but they failed to strike a deal with Arsenal. West Brom were reported to be eyeing the 32-year-old, potentially partnering him up with Kieran Gibbs who left the Gunners for the Baggies in the summer.

Debuchy featured heavily in the Europa League for Arsenal, helping them qualify for the next round of the competition. However, his outings in only cup competitions have not been enough to keep the Frenchmen at the club.

The fullback is seeking new scenery after a number of years on the periphery of the Arsenal squad, and will be desperately hoping he can leave the Emirates before the end of the transfer window.