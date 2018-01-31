Out-of-Favour Arsenal Fullback Mathieu Debuchy Nears Move to St Etienne

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Arsenal's Mathieu Debuchy looks to finally be getting his move away from the club. After many seasons relentlessly trying to rid themselves of their deadwood, this transfer window seems to be the most fruitful for the Gunners in terms of outgoing transfers. 

Debuchy, who has been a long-time peripheral figure at the club, looks set to be returning to France to sign for Ligue 1 side St. Etienne. 

According to The Independent, there is a discussion between the two clubs for a short-term deal, with only personal details to be ironed out. The transfer rumour was given more credence when French reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi confirmed the discussion on his Twitter account.

Earlier in the window, the French club were keen on Debuchy but they failed to strike a deal with Arsenal. West Brom were reported to be eyeing the 32-year-old, potentially partnering him up with Kieran Gibbs who left the Gunners for the Baggies in the summer.

Debuchy featured heavily in the Europa League for Arsenal, helping them qualify for the next round of the competition. However, his outings in only cup competitions have not been enough to keep the Frenchmen at the club. 

The fullback is seeking new scenery after a number of years on the periphery of the Arsenal squad, and will be desperately hoping he can leave the Emirates before the end of the transfer window. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters