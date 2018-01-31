Report Claims Paris Saint-Germain in Talks With Jan Oblak as Liverpool Look Set to Miss Out

Paris Saint Germain are reportedly in advanced contract negotiations to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.



According to Getfootballnewsfrance, PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has been involved in advanced talks with Oblak's agent Miha Mlakar in recent weeks over a potential summer switch to the French capital.







The negotiations between the pair have revolved around an outstanding signing bonus, which is thought to be around the €10m mark.

Jan Oblak has now played 100 games for Atletico Madrid in La Liga.



He's kept 59 clean sheets and only conceded 54 goals.



A better record than Casillas, Valdes & Courtois at the same stage!



Absolute class 💪 pic.twitter.com/mRxRqOj2Lx — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 29, 2018

The French league leaders, however, are reportedly not interested in paying out Oblak's €100m release clause, and would instead more rather go in with an opening offer of €75m for the highly rated Slovenian international







This news will come as a blow to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, who were also reportedly eyeing up an audacious summer bid for the shot-stopper to finally sort-out their ongoing Goalkeeper troubles.



Liverpool have yet to act on the £142m they received for Philippe Coutinho but many reports suggested they would do so by paying out Oblak's release clause.



PSG, however, have made the Atletico Madrid number one their top summer transfer target and will be looking to pull out all the stops to bring him to Paris.

