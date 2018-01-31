Report Claims Paris Saint-Germain in Talks With Jan Oblak as Liverpool Look Set to Miss Out

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Paris Saint Germain are reportedly in advanced contract negotiations to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

According to Getfootballnewsfrance, PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has been involved in advanced talks with Oblak's agent Miha Mlakar in recent weeks over a potential summer switch to the French capital.


The negotiations between the pair have revolved around an outstanding signing bonus, which is thought to be around the €10m mark.

The French league leaders, however, are reportedly not interested in paying out Oblak's €100m release clause, and would instead more rather go in with an opening offer of €75m for the highly rated Slovenian international


This news will come as a blow to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, who were also reportedly eyeing up an audacious summer bid for the shot-stopper to finally sort-out their ongoing Goalkeeper troubles.

Liverpool  have yet to act on the £142m they received for Philippe Coutinho but many reports suggested they would do so by paying out Oblak's release clause. 

PSG, however, have made the Atletico Madrid number one their top summer transfer target and will be looking to pull out all the stops to bring him to Paris.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters