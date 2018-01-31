Sevilla Emerge as Favourites to Land Arsenal and Everton Target Marcelo Brozović

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Arsenal and Everton were supposedly duking it out for Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic, but now look set to lose out on the Croat as his destination looks to be La Liga side Sevilla. While the two English clubs stall on the move, Sevilla have worked their way to the front of the pack, and look likeliest to land the 25-year-old.

According to Sky Italia (via Football Italia), the deal in question offered by Sevilla is a loan move, with an option to buy at the end of the season for the fee of €29m. The final decision regarding the move however, rests on the shoulders of the midfielder. 

It has been a busy transfer window for the Italian side, with a lot of coming and goings. Recently, Joao Mario left the club joining Premier League side West Ham, and it seemed as though Brozovic would follow suit.

Yutičččč ❤️

A post shared by Super]Kralj[tata]BroZ (@marcelo_brozovic) on

Despite Brozovic reportedly favouring a Premier League move, it has also been reported that Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella personally called the midfielder to convince him of the move to Spain. The Croat might be left with no choice, as he faces a peripheral role at Inter if he decides to stay. 

