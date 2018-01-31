Sky Sports News Presenter Tweets First Images of Watford's Latest Signing Dodi Lukebakio

Sky Sports News presenter Adam Leventhal has tweeted the first images of Watford's latest signing, Belgium U21 international Dodi Lukebakio.

The 20-year-old has joined the Hornets on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Belgian side RSC Anderlecht, with Leventhal confirming the news via Twitter.

First images of #WatfordFC new signing Dodi Lukebakio via representative @BayatMogi pic.twitter.com/5moAThE3CM — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) January 30, 2018

Lukebakio is a right sided midfielder who has been on a number of loan moves, including French side Toulouse and Belgian outfit Charleroi, although his move to Vicarage Road will be a permanent one.

Watford look set to be busy this transfer window, hoping to bring in a number of signings to bolster their squad following the appointment of new manager Javi Gracia, after the dismissal of Marco Silva 10 days ago.

Excited for be part of @WatfordFC ! Say thanks for the welcome today. We are going to work hard in order to reach our objectives, starting today until the end of the season.🐝 pic.twitter.com/WkxerTr1sh — Gerard Deulofeu (@gerardeulofeu) January 30, 2018

Gerard Deulofeu has signed for the Premier League side on loan from Barcelona, while the club have also been linked with the signing of Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong before the 11pm deadline this evening.