Sky Sports News Presenter Tweets First Images of Watford's Latest Signing Dodi Lukebakio

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Sky Sports News presenter Adam Leventhal has tweeted the first images of Watford's latest signing, Belgium U21 international Dodi Lukebakio. 

The 20-year-old has joined the Hornets on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Belgian side RSC Anderlecht, with Leventhal confirming the news via Twitter. 

Lukebakio is a right sided midfielder who has been on a number of loan moves, including French side Toulouse and Belgian outfit Charleroi, although his move to Vicarage Road will be a permanent one. 

Watford look set to be busy this transfer window, hoping to bring in a number of signings to bolster their squad following the appointment of new manager Javi Gracia, after the dismissal of Marco Silva 10 days ago. 

Gerard Deulofeu has signed for the Premier League side on loan from Barcelona, while the club have also been linked with the signing of Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong before the 11pm deadline this evening. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters