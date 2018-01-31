Sky Sports Reporter Claims Arsenal Target Jonny Evans Will Remain at West Brom This Window

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

The transfer story linking Arsenal with West Brom defender Jonny Evans has apparently reached the end of its tether, as Sky Sports reporter Kirsty Edwards confirmed that the former Manchester United centre-back will not be moving to the Emirates before the deadline expires.

Arsenal who have been linked with the defender throughout the entirety of this transfer window were looking at the possibility of signing him to sure up their leaky defence - no more evident than their shock 3-1 defeat to bottom-place side Swansea on Tuesday evening

However, Edwards spoke with Baggies boss Alan Pardrew who ensured that Evans was not leaving the Hawthorns. Quoted from the Express, Edwards said: “He is confident that they will keep hold of captain Jonny Evans today.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

“At one point West Brom were willing to listen to offers for him in this transfer window.

“They thought they may need the money to bring in a striker.

“But of course, as they’ve brought in Daniel Sturridge on loan, they no longer need that money, they want to keep hold of Evans.

Evans was also linked with a move to Manchester City earlier this window, though that rumour was curbed once City boss Pep Guardiola forked out £57m to sign Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte

