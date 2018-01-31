Wales Manager Ryan Giggs Insists Gareth Bale Is Happy at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but his national team manager doesn't see it happening.

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Ryan Giggs has said that 'there is no doubt' that Wales superstar Gareth Bale wants to stay at Real Madrid. Last month, reports surfaced that Bale had agreed a pre-contract agreement with Manchester United, however Ryan Giggs' latest quotes seem to have put any possibility of that to bed.

"He's happy at Real Madrid, he wants to stay, there's no doubt," Giggs told Marca. "He knows that the coach and the club respect him and he wants to show the fans what he is capable of.

"Bale has no intention of leaving and Real Madrid won't sell the player. It's clear that (Manchester) United would've been very good for him, but I don't think that's an option at the moment, he's not going to leave Real Madrid."

The Wales manager also issued Bale with some advice on managing his injury problems: "I played more than 1,000 games and I didn't achieve it without managing myself properly, without listening to my body," said Giggs.

"It is essential that the player knows how far he can go. At the beginning of my career I had hamstring problems and I missed a lot of United games, but I beat them.

"What I have told Gareth is that he must be calm and the rest will come. I know it's not easy to do it, but you don't have to be obsessed.

"Bale is a great player, one of the best, and for us [Wales], as has been demonstrated in recent months, he is fundamental. It's clear that the team comes first, but in that team we need the best players and Bale is the best.

"Gareth is a player who unbalances opponents. When he has been able to demonstrate his quality at Real Madrid, he has shown that his style of football is fundamental to winning games."

The Wales manager, who spent his playing career with Manchester United, could not fault Bale's work rate and desire to improve. "Gareth works hard to be the best.

"I think that today Messi and Ronaldo are above the rest, as they have been demonstrating for the last ten years."

