The World Cup is getting closer by the day and there's hardly a single football fan worldwide who hasn't already thought ahead to what will happen in Russia in around five months from now.

The World Cup is the platform for players to impress and for football boot manufacturers to showcase their latest designs. And with the recent release of PUMA's Future 18.1 boot, worn by France superstar Antoine Griezmann, they'll be looking to put their revolutionary Netfit design front and center on football's biggest stage.

With that in mind, here are seven of the best players that will be wearing Puma boots in Russia.

7. Stefan Lichtsteiner

The departure of Dani Alves to PSG last summer has brought the Swiss skipper back into the fold in Turin, with the 34-year-old Lichtsteiner a permanent fixture in the Juventus first team this season.

The former Lille and Lazio right back will be leading his national team in Russia, with Switzerland drawn against Brazil, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E, which on paper should see them through to the knockout stages.

6. Grzegorz Krychowiak

Poland will fancy their chances of topping Group H, which consists of Colombia, Senegal, Japan and the Eagles. Crucial to the Poles' success will be midfield anchor Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The 27-year-old has seen his stock fall at club level, with a move to PSG from Sevilla not working out, leading him to join struggling West Brom on loan for the season. Nevertheless, he remains an important cog for Adam Nawalka's side.

5. Diego Godin

In what could be his final World Cup, Diego Godin will again skipper Uruguay as they aim to win the tournament for the third time, having previously lifted the inaugural trophy in 1930 and then again in 1950.

The Atletico Madrid center back remains one of the world's best in his position and his discipline at the back will be essential to his nation's success. Uruguay find themselves in Group A, alongside hosts Russia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

4. Cesc Fabregas

There's a chance that Cesc Fabregas may not even make Spain's World Cup squad, as head coach Julen Lopetegui has a plethora of midfield options available and Fabregas is not an automatic starter for Chelsea this season.

However, the former Arsenal and Barcelona man may yet be on the plane to Russia and add to his 110 caps for La Roja, who will face off against local rivals Portugal, as well as both Morocco and Iran in Group B.

3. Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana's return from injury will come as welcome news for England boss Gareth Southgate, whose creative midfield options are somewhat limited within his pool of available players to take to Russia.

The Liverpool playmaker will most certainly be in and around the starting XI when the Three Lions kick of their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 18th, before facing Panama and Belgium.

2. Sergio Aguero

Many feel that it is time for Argentina to end their World Cup hoodoo and emerge victorious for the first time since 1986. For La Albiceleste to do that, Sergio Aguero will have to be scoring goals in Russia.

The Manchester City striker is still one of the deadliest players on the planet in front of goal and despite the abundance of quality forwards available to Jorge Sampaoli, Aguero's place should be all but guaranteed.

1. Antoine Griezmann

Now the talisman of the French national team, Antoine Griezmann will be desperate to deliver glory for his home nation after Les Bleus failed at the final hurdle when losing to Portugal in the Euro 2016 final on home soil.

Pitted with Denmark, Peru and New Zealand in Group C, French boss Didier Deschamps will turn to the Atletico Madrid striker to lead the front line and score the goals for a talented French side.