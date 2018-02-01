Brazilian Ace Lucas Moura Given the Number 27 Shirt at Tottenham Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of Brazilian winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain for £25m on Wednesday and the player made a brief introduction at Wembley; walking across the pitch at half-time in Spurs' 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

The former Sao Paulo man put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year deal that will run until the summer of 2023 and is now in contention to start against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Fans were speculating throughout transfer deadline day on what number Lucas would don in north London, and as of Thursday it has been revealed.

Tottenham's official twitter page says the 25-year-old will wear the number 27 shirt at the club - the number left by Kevin Wimmer after departing for Stoke City in the summer.

Despite not being a particularly iconic number at Spurs, with the likes of Ben Alnwick, Rohan Ricketts and Iago Falque having underwhelmed in the shirt, Lucas will hope that he can bring significance to the number in his time in England's top flight.

The Brazilian international hasn't been a regular for the Selecao since 2011 and will hope he can force his way into contention for the side by excelling at Spurs, with the World Cup approaching in June - shining at Anfield would be a good place to start


