Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Targets Top Four Finish Despite 'Bad Defeat' to Bournemouth

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that finishing inside the top four would be a 'great success' for the defending Premier League champions after his side suffered an embarrassing home defeat to Bournemouth.

Chelsea went down 3-0 to a spirited, dogged and stylish Bournemouth performance at Stamford Bridge, with Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and former Blue, Nathan Ake, scoring the goals against the toothless London outfit.

Antonio Conte revealed after the match that he knew it would have been a difficult game, and that Chelsea should not try and find excuses for this defeat and rather focus on working hard and fight to turn things around.

"It was a tough night but if you remember, I predicted this tough night yesterday during the press conference," said Conte.

"To have this capacity to look forward, and not only one meter (in front), I said it would be very tough for a lot of reasons and it happened, but now we have to move on to the next game."

When asked whether Batshauyi's departure had an influence on the game the Italian said that at this moment it would be very easy to give this reason as an excuse for the poor performance.

"Now it would be very simple to find excuses and that’s not the right way. For sure we made a lot of mistakes together. When we win, we win together and when we lose, we lose together."

This result will undoubtedly heap the seemingly endless pressure on the Chelsea manager Conte, however, he isn't too concerned about this.

"About the pressure, it’s normal for a coach and manager. It’s normal if you are Chelsea’s coach. After the first game of the season you (the media) tried to put pressure on my job. I’m trying to do my best. We are giving everything, 120 per cent and I think I’m exploiting this squad at the maximum level.

"But if someone doesn’t agree I’m here and I have to accept every situation. I’m very relaxed about this because I’m doing a great job, me and the staff with the players."

Conte also continued his recent theme of highlighting the importance of finishing in a top four position towards the end of his press conference, stating that there's still a lot of work to do if the club wants to reach their goal of playing in the Champions League next season.

"We know very well it will be very difficult for us. If we want to dream but not see the reality, I will tell you we could fight to win the title. If we are able to reach a place in the Champions League it will be a great success for us, otherwise we will have a normal season."

