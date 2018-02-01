Dries Mertens Insists 'Nobody Called' During January Window But He Is Very Happy at Napoli

Dries Mertens has insisted that he has never been happier and is "like a kid in a toy store" at Napoli following speculation linking him away from the Italian club.

The Belgian international has attracted interest from a number of different clubs in recent times, including from Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, the 30-year-old has told Italian outlet Il Mattino (via TalkSPORT) that he has received no contract regarding a move away from the Italian leaders.

"The temptation was there, it's normal and human, but I wanted to stay here. And I still want to stay here."

Mertens has alerted teams from around the world with his impressive goal scoring record in Serie A, registering 28 goals in 35 league appearances last season.

Speculation was put on hold when the striker signed a new contract with Napoli which is due to run until 2020. However, having scored 13 goals in Serie A already this season, speculation about a move away was rife again during the January transfer window.

Despite the speculation the Belgian insists that he his happy at the Italian club.

"I'm playing and having fun on the pitch and I'm very happy. I'm happier now than I've ever been before. I feel like a kid in a toy store at Napoli and I feel like I can see all of my wishes come true."





Napoli currently sit atop Serie A, one point ahead of Juventus, and 11 points clear of third-placed Lazio. They will look to increase their lead when they visit bottom of the table Benevento on Sunday.