Jose Mourinho Blasts His Players' Dismal Start After Watching Man Utd Slump to Defeat at Wembley

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho criticised his side for failing to listen to instructions after seeing his side slip to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils were outclassed by Mauricio Pochettino's side, and were chasing the game from the very first minute, after Christian Eriksen opened the scoring after just 11 seconds.

Speaking to BT Sport, Mourinho admitted that his team had done their homework on how Spurs start games, and that his players' opening to the game wasn't acceptable.

"We made a bad mistake for the first goal. It was a global by the whole team because they watch videos and they analyse Spurs' kick-off. They know the way they do it.

"We lose the first ball in the air, we lose the second ball on the ground and then we lose the cover inside when Eriksen makes the run. It's really, really, really a bad goal."

The Portuguese manager, who extended his contract at Old Trafford through to 2020 during the week, then cleared up the reasoning behind Marouane Fellaini's abrupt departure after just seven minutes on the field.

“I think I was unlucky with Fellaini because I want to change the structure and dynamic of the team and after a couple of minutes he’s injured,” Mourinho said.

"It's always the same thing. It's not a big, big thing but we felt something and he was telling us he could not carry on."

The United manager will look to rally his troops ahead of their Premier League clash against Huddersfield at Old Trafford on Saturday, where Alexis Sanchez is likely to make his home debut.