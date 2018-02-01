Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini Will 'Definitely' Put Pen to Paper on Contract Extension in February

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has told fans to expect 'no surprises' as he prepares to sign a new deal with the Italian giants this month.

The 33-year-old becomes free agent this summer as things currently stand, and had recently been linked with a move to Chelsea to reunite with former manager Antonio Conte, but it would appear fears he could be lost for nothing won't amount to anything.

The centre-back has assured fans that he will be signing a new contract with the Bianconeri, which will likely mean he hangs up his boots at the Old Lady upon its expiry.

He told Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by ESPN: "We're going to renew my contract soon and there will be no surprises. We're close, but right now the management are too busy with the transfer market - next month we'll definitely get it done."

Chiellini has been with Juventus since 2005 after moving from Roma following loan spells with Livorno and Fiorentina, and has developed into arguably one of the world's best defenders in Turin.

He has enjoyed tremendous success in his career to date, winning a host of league titles and cups and a World Cup with Italy, as well as featuring in the Serie A Team of the Year on three occasions, and last year's UEFA Team of the Year.

On his Italian teammate Gianluigi Buffon, who is said to be having second thoughts about retiring, Chiellini added: "Gigi works hard on being like this, and in this way he has managed to extend his career.

"I think he just needs to be serene and find the right choice for his life, because that is what we are really talking about. He could keep on playing for a long time and it might end up being me retiring before him."