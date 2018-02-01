Marouane Fellaini Could Be Sidelined for Up to 2 Months After Latest Knee Injury

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is potentially facing a lengthy layoff of up to two months as a result of the knee injury he suffered during Wednesday night's disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham.





Fellaini appeared in the second half when manager Jose Mourinho made a double substitution in a bid to change the game, only for the Belgian to limp down the tunnel just seven minutes later.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"After a couple of minutes, he was injured. It's always the same thing. It is the lateral ligament. I don't think it's a big, big thing but he was immediately feeling something and telling us he couldn't carry on," Mourinho explained after the final whistle.

Now, ESPN has reported that there are fears Fellaini has suffered medial ligament damage and could be missing for as much as 6-8 weeks at this crucial stage of the season. Scans on the affected knee will reveal the full extent of the damage in due course.

If the suspected diagnosis proves correct, surgery is likely to be required.

In what could ultimately prove to be his final season at Old Trafford if he does not sign a new contract with the club, Fellaini has been plagued by knee injuries.

He missed a total of six games over the course of a month between early October and early November after suffering a strain on international duty. He then missed another 12 games after further trouble at the end of November and only returned to action at the start of January.

If two months is an accurate timeframe, Fellaini won't be seen again until April and could miss at least nine games in all competition, including both legs of the Champions League Last 16 tie against Sevilla.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Whether Fellaini stays at United beyond this season remains to be seen, but Mourinho recently declared that all parties are keen for a contract extension to be agreed.

"He's a very important player for me and is a great professional that is giving everything he can to help the team and there is a desire from myself, the board and the player to stay together," the United boss said.