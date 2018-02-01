Mauricio Pochettino Hails 'Fantastic Performance' After Tottenham Cruise to Victory Over Man Utd

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for his players after watching his side ease past Manchester United 2-0 at Wembley.

The Lilywhites controlled the game from start to finish on Wednesday night, sealing the three points after first-half goals from Christian Eriksen and a Phil Jones own goal.

Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day, Pochettino said: "It's a fantastic dressing room after a fantastic performance. The performance was great and I congratulate the players because they deserve all the credit.

Tottenham 2-0 Man United FT:



Shots: 21-6

Pass accuracy: 83%-79%

Chances created: 17-4

Possession: 53%-47%



A goal from Christian Eriksen and an own goal from Phil Jones gives Tottenham a 2-0 victory against man United. pic.twitter.com/rl3K0z6TnQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 31, 2018

"The first goal was a fantastic goal. Christian Eriksen believed that it would arrive in this situation. We tell the young players to always anticipate.

"We always try to be aggressive from the beginning. Our aim is to be focused from the beginning. You can win a game if you're ready to fight. It was massive to be up early in the game."

The win keeps Pochettino's side firmly in touch with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the race for the top four, as both sides continue to chase the Champions League qualification prize on offer.

The Spurs boss revealed that he was pleased his side were still in the race, but was quick to remind his players that they must take each game as it comes.

"I am so pleased we are in the race for the top four. There's a lot of games to play and that is why we need to stay focused. It'll be tough against Liverpool now because they are one of the best teams - but it's about taking it one game at a time."

Tottenham travel to Anfield on Sunday to face Klopp's side in a crunch Premier League clash, before facing Newport County in their FA Cup fourth round replay three days later.