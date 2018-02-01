Report Claims Real Madrid Turned Down Chance to Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January

Real Madrid reportedly turned down the chance to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month, according to reports in Spain.

The Gabonese striker moved to the Emirates Stadium on Deadline Day for a fee of around £55m, after weeks of intense speculation regarding his future.

According to Spanish rumours outlet El Gol Digital, Aubameyang could have ended up at the Santiago Bernabeu this month had he not encountered a string of recent disciplinary problems.

He was suspended for missing a team meeting prior to the game against Wolfsburg, and was sunsequently left out of the squad to face Hertha Berlin.

The report suggests that Real had the opportunity to pay £8.75m less than Arsenal to secure his services, but ultimately decided to look elsewhere after his latest indiscretions.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Aubameyang moves to the Emirates Stadium as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who left for rivals Manchester United a couple of weeks ago. Aubameyang's arrival in north London sees him reunited with former Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, whom he previously enjoyed a successful partnership with at Signal Iduna Park.

The 28-year old issued a strange parting message on Instagram to Dortmund fans after sealing his move to the Premier League, suggesting his recent antics had been a direct result of not being allowed to leave the club last summer.

”First of all sorry for everything that happened in the last month,” Aubameyang said.

“But I wanted to change last summer, it did not work, but now it had to be. Maybe it was not the best way I chose, but everyone knows that Auba is crazy - and yes, I'm a crazy kid, hahahaha!”

Aubameyang could make his Premier League debut for the Gunners this weekend, when they host Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.