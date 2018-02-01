Rio Ferdinand Blasts Man Utd's Romelu Lukaku as He Hails Tottenham's Harry Kane as a 'Real No. 9'

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has sung the praises of Tottenham's Harry Kane, describing the England international as a 'real No. 9' who was levels above his respective opponent Romelu Lukaku on Wednesday night. 

24-year-old Kane failed to get himself on the scoreboard in Spurs' 2-0 victory over United at Wembley, however his link-up play was crucial in Christian Eriksen's opener before Phil Jones' own goal ensured all three points went the way of Mauricio Pochettino's side. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The same could not be said for United's leading man as Lukaku struggled to make an impact in the final third having had just one shot on goal and failing to set up a single chance for a teammate, which left Ferdinand to acknowledge the stark contrast between the two strikers.

"I think Kane showed today why he's the best striker in the league and one of the most potent in Europe because he's bullied United's centre halves," Ferdinand told BT Sport, via Goal 

"He totally dominated them physically and brought other people into play. The contrast between him and Lukaku today was so evident it was unbelievable from up here where we watched it.

"The ball going into him, sticking, holding centre halves off and bringing others into the game. That's a real No. 9. That's what you want to see a No. 9 do."

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp added: "There's no comparison. He's on a different level to Lukaku."

Kane has notched 32 goals across all competitions this season in just 33 appearances, whilst Lukaku has scored 19 in 38 games this season.

