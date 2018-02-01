Riyad Mahrez's Wife Begged Leicester to Let Him Complete Move to Manchester City in Deleted Tweet

Riyad Mahrez's wife, Rita, was seemingly less than pleased with Leicester City's stoic stance on keeping the Algerian on their books, and momentarily vented her frustration with the club on social media, before quickly deleting the tweet.

Mahrez was involved in one of the more interesting narratives on Transfer Deadline Day, after he handed in a transfer request in an attempt to push through a move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

This clearly gave hope to his better half that he would be moving up the food chain, and making a considerable leap in his career.

Riyad Mahrez's wife Rita tweeted this and then swiftly deleted it... pic.twitter.com/0S3ve3x63w — adelski 🇩🇿 (@adelsk21) January 31, 2018

As they say, it's the hope that kills you, and it evidently had its wicked way with Rita Mahrez on Wednesday. At 4:37pm, she cried: "Let him go! Let him go!" on her Twitter account, before instantly realising how helpful that would be to her husband's cause.

Mahrez's heavily touted move to Manchester was amplified by news that Leroy Sane would be sidelined for up to seven weeks with ligament damage to his ankle.

The extent to the injury was apparently what propelled Manchester City to solidify their interest in the 26-year-old playmaker with a purported bid of €68m lodged, according to France Football.

However, it is understood that the Foxes were holding out for something closer to the £95m mark, and were therefore unmoved by the Citizens comparatively meagre advances, leading City to pull out of the negotiations.

However, City's respite may only be temporary, as most reports have proclaimed Guardiola's side will come back for the Algerian in the summer, with renewed spirits and replenished war chests at the ready.

