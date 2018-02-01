Sam Allardyce Praises 'New Partnership' Between Walcott and Coleman in Vital Win Against Leicester

Everton manager Sam Allardyce praised the newfound partnership of new-boy Theo Walcott and the returning Seamus Coleman in Everton's much needed 2-1 victory over Leicester City.



The Toffees ended their torrid run of seven games without a win, and Allardyce was quick to highlight the new partnership born between Theo Walcott and Seamus Coleman on the night.



Speaking to BBC Sport after the game the Everton boss said: "A new partnership is born - Theo Walcott and Seamus Coleman down the right. That combination was really good."



A Theo Walcott brace is what separated the two sides on the night, with Allardyce stating the new addition to his squad could've gone one more and grabbed himself a hat-trick.



He said: "Theo was very unfortunate not to get a hat-trick and Oumar Niasse could have had a hat-trick.



"He has got something to prove and this is a big transfer at this time of his career. He has started to pay us back immediately."



Allardyce also spoke of his admiration for the returning Seamus Coleman, who made his first appearance in 10 months for the Toffees after suffering a horrendous broken leg.



He stated: "It was like having a new player. He is the example of a perfect professional and someone for every youngster at Everton to look up to.



"He has been out for months and plays like that. Imagine what he will be like when he is match fit - it's scary."



Allardyce and Everton travel to the Emirates Stadium in their next league fixture, with the man of the moment Theo Walcott returning to his former club, just days after leaving the North-London side.

